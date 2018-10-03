Osinbajo lauds Enugu gov on entrepreneurship programmes

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state for his administration’s unceasing cooperation with the federal government in the advancement of the set objectives of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the state and beyond. Osinbajo, who said he was “extremely delighted” with the “kindness and warm reception” the state government always accords him whenever he visits Enugu state, also applauded Ugwuanyi for “the very great steps” his administration has taken in the growth and development of the MSME programme. Osinbajo gave the commendations, during the Enugu edition of the National MSME Clinic held at the popular Michael Okpara Square, to underscore the progress recorded so far in entrepreneurship and MSME development programmes of the state and federal governments, with the aim of improving the living standard of the people, more especially the youth, women and the less privileged. The vice president added that Ugwuanyi’s administration “is doing very well for the MSME” and in advancing the interest of small entrepreneurs, stressing that “the governor deserves a warm applause for the great works he has been doing.” Osinbajo, who noted that the MSME Clinic initiative was “particularly important” to the federal government, extended its hand of cooperation and fellowship to Ugwuanyi’s administration, disclosing that President Buhari’s administration “is fully committed to supporting states regardless of political or ethnic affiliations.” He further disclosed that the federal government has “provided close to N2 trillion” for its social investment programmes, stressing that “small businesses are the future of our country”. While reiterating the federal government’s commitment to the growth and development of entrepreneurship and small businesses, Osinbajo expressed confidence that “together we will bring the deserved prosperity, not just to the people of Enugu state, but also to the people of Nigeria.” In his welcome address, Ugwuanyi, welcomed the vice president, his entourage and other stakeholders to Enugu for the event and commended President Buhari for “the vision behind the conception of this National MSME Clinic.” Ugwuanyi said that the programme was another laudable addition to the numerous people-oriented initiatives the federal Government has introduced to fast track socio-economic development and improve the welfare of the people “more especially the youths, women and the less privileged.” The governor disclosed that “Enugu state has indeed continued to enjoy a mutually rewarding and strategic partnership with the federal government on several fronts,” stating that his administration, in keeping with the vice president’s directive, had inaugurated Enugu State Council on Ease of Doing Business aimed at promoting business engagements. The governor said that Enugu is one of few states that have fully implemented the programme of the CBN 220 Billion MSME Development Fund, by funding over 2000 MSMEs, adding that the state has also “returned about N400 million out of the first tranche of N500 million received from CBN”. According to him, “We wish also to commend, the CBN on the “Ose Nsukka” (Nsukka Yellow Pepper) Anchor Borrowers Program as well as other initiatives of the Bank in Enugu State

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.