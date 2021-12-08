Osinbajo lauds federal commissioner, Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, on award of fsi





Vice President Yemi Osibanjo has congratulated the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and internally Displaced Persons, Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, on thwr award of Fellow National Institute (fsi).

Personal Assistant to the federal Commissioner, Alwalled Khabir Yusuf, in a press statement, said: “Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim graduated as Fellow of the National Security Institute after successful completion of the Executive Intelligence management course (EMIC) 14.

Osinbajo commended the commissioner during the graduation ceremony of Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC)14, recently in Abuja.

The Vice president noted that the course was designed to provide participants with requisite skills towards contributing positively in the implementation of national security policies and development.

While tasking the graduands to be proactive and adopt the use of imagination as well as leverage on technology in reacting to security threats in the country, he called for concerted efforts of effective strategies and technological innovations in addressing security challenges facing the country.

In her comment, the commissioner expressed optimism of improved and better security policies as well as management with the new acquired knowledge from the institute.

She reiterated the commitment of the commission in contributing its quota in development of the country, as well as the relevance of the course in addressing the nation’s security challenges.

She also called for formidable force among high level security professionals and senior level managers for critical roles in the sustenance of national security.

The high point of the event was the conferment of Fellow of the Security Institute( fsi) on the 66 graduands and presentation of certificates and awards to outstanding participants including Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim.

