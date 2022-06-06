Osinbajo leads Atiku in IPRO’s poll

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been voted as the number one choice of Nigerians in the 2023 presidential elections, according to the analysis of a recent nationwide survey by the International Political and Research Organisation (IPRO) to determine who the Nigerian citizen would prefer as their president in 2023.

In the poll carried out by the IPRO, only two presidential aspirants were presented, Prof Yemi Osinbajo of the ruling All Progressives Congress and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The final results of the survey showed that nationwide, 59.3% of Nigerians would vote for Osinbajo, while 40.7 % would vote for Atiku.

Respondents of the survey carried out between the 3rd and 4th of June were asked a single question, who would they prefer as the next president of Nigeria in 2023: current Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of the APC or a former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

A random sample of 5,000 names in total were selected with respondents balanced across the geopolitical zones including every state in the federation. The survey was carried out by telephone call with a response rate of 52%. The sample guarantees a three per cent margin of error.

Similarly, the results from the six geopolitical zones showed that Yemi Osinbajo was the preferred candidate in five of the six geopolitical zones.

Osinbajo polled a massive 74.4% in the South-South compared to Atiku Abubakar’s 25.6%; while he also led in the North Central (63.6%), South West (60%), North West (50.4%), and in the North East (57.1%), where Atiku hails from (Adamawa).

Atiku had a slight lead in only one geopolitical zone, the South East, with 54.3% compared to Osinbajo’s 45.7%.

“Clearly, as the survey indicated, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, was the clear winner in the overall results and in the five of the six geopolitical zones in the country. It shows that Prof. Osinbajo is also the best choice for the APC and for Nigeria,” Coordinator of the IPRO survey, Dr. Ernest O. Ugbejeh stated.

