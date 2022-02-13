Osinbajo, Makinde, others expected as Alao-Akala tribute day holds in Ibadan





Activities lined up for the burial of late former governor of Oyo state, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, kicks off on Monday as Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Seyi Makinde among other prominent Nigerians are expected to attend the Day of Tributes in honour of the former governor.

Spokesperson for the Oyo state political class, organisers of the Day of Tributes, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan made this known in Ibadan in a statement on Sunday.

According to Alhaji Olaosebikan, the day of tributes expected to be attended by other eminent Nigerians including former and serving governors, ministers, senators, members of House of Representatives, commissioners, local government chairmen and other political office holders.

According to the statement, the event will hold at Jogor Centre, Liberty Road, Oke Ado, Ibadan as from 11am.

The statement further said,”All necessary arrangements have been concluded to give the late former governor, generally known as the most loved and cherished governor ever in Oyo state, the aptest burial in all ramifications.”

Alhaji Olaosebikan added, “as the governor of Oyo state for 4 years and 11 months, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala was exceptional in governance; pragmatic, compassionate, sagacious and uncommonly generous”.

According to Alhaji Olaosebikan, “all these virtues and his delightful relationships with the high and the low in the society earned him the appellation of ‘Oyato Governor’. He was indeed unique and uncommon in his ways”