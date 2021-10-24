Osinbajo not desperate, didn’t renounce 2023 presidential ambition – Group



Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo’s strong focus on his responsibilities, along with a decidedly non-desperate disposition towards the 2023 presidential race has further energised his support base nationwide, the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) has said.

Dismissing speculations that the Vice President may have attended a meeting and renounced his 2023 bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, the PCG emphasised that ‘such event only happened in the fertile imagination of mischievous persons’, adding that Osinbajo is yet to even accede to citizen-based calls to contest.

In a statement issued Sunday in Abuja, PCG’s chairman, Dr. Aliyu Kurfi, expressed total satisfaction with the increasing gale of support for Professor Osinbajo and stressed that as genuine progressives, PCG members will not be drawn into needless conflicts with others who wish to contest or back other candidates for the 2023 presidential elections.

“Our dear Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN remains loyal to his boss, President Buhari, he much focused on the job and he has never been known for desperate politicking.

“Specifically, it must be stated that an outrageous lie that the VP attended any meeting to renounce 2023 presidential ambition or bow to any politician for same, remains an absolute falsehood; how can he renounce what he is even yet to accept or declare?

“The wishy-washy concocted reports about Professor Osinbajo having any meeting with any individual or group about a purported withdrawal from the 2023 presidential race is about an illusory event which only happened in the fertile imagination of mischievous persons.

“Every well-informed Nigerian knows that PCG is the very first 2023 support group to be formally recognised by our progressive party, APC and we have never sought to prevent or discourage others from following in our footsteps because VP Osinbajo will not subscribe to dirty political games that some typically desperate politicians play.

“While VP Osinbajo’s consistent loyalty to Mr. President, the APC and Nigeria continues to energize an increasing number of groups and individuals who genuinely believe in our party’s progressive cause, greedy and desperate political elements along with their manipulated perspectives must be kept at bay,” Dr. Aliyu Kurfi stressed.