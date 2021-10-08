Osinbajo off to UK for UN climate change conference

Barring any last minute change in plan, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) will be representing President Muhammadu Buhari at a series of meetings hosted by the United Nations ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) holding from October 31-November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland in the United Kingdom.

The meetings which hold in London Friday October 8, will focus on the issues around a just and equitable Energy Transition towards the attainment of the global target of Net-Zero emissions by 2050.

Vice-President Osinbajo, who had spoken earlier at the UN High-Level Dialogue on Energy has been articulating the federal government’s view that as the international community proceeds towards the Net-Zero emissions target, there is the need to ensure the transition is just and equitable.

This, he said, was important taking into consideration the status of developing nations like Nigeria that will still depend on gas projects in the period of the transition.

There has been concerns expressed by developing countries like Nigeria that the plan to defund gas projects by a number of developed countries and certain multilateral agencies could rub developing countries like Nigeria wrongly, especially as such countries only contribute very minimal percentage of the fossil fuel emissions.

Spokes o the vice-president, Mr Laolu Akande, confirmed Professor Osinbajo’s participation at the meetings this weekend

