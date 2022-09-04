Osinbajo, Oni lead others to chart path for sustaining cocoa industry

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and Oni of Ife will lead stakeholders in the agricultural sector to discuss sustainable ways to boost the cocoa industry value chain in the country at the 2022 National Cocoa Festival.

The conference, which is organised by the Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria, in collaboration with Ondo State Government, CAN, FMARD, FMITI, Harvestfield Industry Limited , CRIN ,Ondo State Cocoa Council and the Ooni of Ife Outreach with the theme: ‘Stakeholders’ Collaboration to Make Nigeria Cocoa Industry Sustainable,’ is to be anchored by Professor Oguntade at (FUTA) and scheduled to be held in Dome, Akure, Ondo State, on October 13, 2022.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Muhammad Mahmood Abubakar; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Managing Director, Starlink Global and Ideal Limited, Adeyemi Adeniji, will also dialogue on repositioning the cocoa industry to boost revenue at the state and federal levels.

The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu will be honored at the event, while His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife will also receive an investiture at the festival.

The Managing Director, Harvestfield Industries Limited, Prince Martins Awofisayo, will give the keynote address.

There will be a launching of the Yoruba version of the Cocoa GAP Handbook and the launching of the establishment of the Cocoa Academy Centre at the event.

The event will also have in attendance all commissioners for agriculture of all cocoa-producing states, all directors of produce of cocoa producing states, representatives of cocoa exporters and representatives of the cocoa stakeholders in Diaspora .

