Osinbajo remains a leader with strong vision for Nigeria – Group

A non-political civic advocacy group, Identify The Right Leader Initiative (ITRL) has described Vice President Yemi Osinabajo (SAN) as a leader with a strong vision for Nigeria’s future if elected in 2023 as President.

Speaking at a press conference organised to discuss the group’s newly release report titled: “The Unveiling, Osinbajo…If empowered”, Director General of the group, Dayo Akintobi, said it is time Nigerians considered the antecedents of people vying for political offices, especially the post of the President.

“In our report which is over hundred pages, we have been able to present Professor Yemi Osinbajo’s numerous achievements in office while as Vice President and also as acting President when President Muhammadu Buhari traveled out of the country and handed over power to him,” he added.

“A leader with a strong vision for our nation’s future, one who has the courage to make popular decisions, a leader with the ability to put our times in the perspective of history. At that supreme moment we have to get it right. I believe we have that leader in Yemi Osinbajo who personifies the calm river that runs deep. A decent and honorable man both in his private and public life.

Also speaking on the report, National Coordinator of the group, Mrs. Temilade Okesanjo from the findings of the report, described Vice President Yemi Osibanjo as the “natural successor to President Muhammadu Buhari” in 2023.

According to her, “The vice president has the capacity to improve the economy of the country in view of the fact that he is the one who designed all social investment programmes that have positively impacted millions of Nigerians.

“Even when he acted as the president on several occasions, Osinbajo had performed very well, so he has the experience to become the leader of the country in 2023.”

Earlier in his remark, spokesman and Director of Strategy for the group, Dr. Abimbola Oyarinu, explained that being leader of Nigeria should not just be an individual’s ambition but a goal every well-meaning citizen should strive to achieve so as to exhume the country from the labyrinth of underdevelopment and waste in governance.

He said the group which comprised political savvy Nigerian youths is lending a hand to building a Nigeria where the most competent contenders hold political offices in the country, hence the need for the report which takes cognisance of other possible contestants, but eventually pitched its tent with Osinbajo.

“Next year, Nigerians will be summoned to make an exceptional judgment worthy of the times. The forces of history enjoin us to search carefully amongst us for a bold, brave and tireless leader with a resolve to take on challenges that may come our way.

Meanwhile, the group’s Director of Civic Engagement, Olalekan Adigun, reiterated that Identify the Right Leader is a political cum civic organisation that is buoyed by the state of underdevelopment in the country, and is desperate to x-ray political contestants, so that Nigerians can easily decide who deserves their votes at the polls.

“The moment has chosen for us a man that providence has prepared for the task. The moment speaks to choosing a man who transcends all tribes, an embodiment of the new Tribe defined not by the cacophony of dialects but the symphony of our common humanity. The moment requires a man who is able to galvanize the ideals and ideas that will unfold the beckoning glory of a new Nigeria.

“Osinbajo has a rare gift exactly suited to the fearful times-he knows the language of reassurance and hope. Whatever Osinbajo says is carefully considered, whether in private discourse or in public fora, Osinbajo has been the voice of moderation, combining common sense and compassion on issue after issue,” he added.