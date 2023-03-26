Osinbajo speaks at King’s College London Monday 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would speak on Monday at the King’s College London, United Kingdom, where he has been invited to deliver a public lecture following the school’s annual Africa Week 2023 events.

Osinbajo would be hosted as a Special Guest by the King’s College Africa Leadership Centre (ALC), Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in the Office of the Vice President Mr Laolu Akande said in a statement in Abuja Sunday.

The statement said the Vice President would confer with top officials of the prestigious institution ahead of his lecture which is expected to follow the theme of King’s College Africa Week 2023 namely “Changing Africa in a Shifting Global Landscape.”

Africa Week is an annual celebration of research, education and outreach activities on Africa. It brings together academics, researchers and students offering an opportunity to hear from African scholars, leaders and thinkers.

The statement said as a political and thought leader from Africa, Osinbajo’s lecture would focus on the question of how Africa can prosper in an increasingly complex world.

The King’s College London, which was founded by King George IV and the Duke of Wellington in 1829, became one of the two founding colleges of the University of London when the university was established later in 1836.

