Osinbajo takes campaign to Nyanya, says Buhari’ll win again

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday launched a door-to-door

strategy in two suburbs of Abuja – Karu and Nyanya, as part of

preparations for the 2019 elections, saying that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the presidential contest.

He said the president’s honesty, integrity and performance in the past three years and the ability of the administration to do more even when the country is earning less set him apart from all other contenders.

“For the honest, decent and hardworking Nigerians, Mr President has devoted his life to ensuring that their lives are made better even

when it is sometimes not easy to do so. All of us are going higher. I

want you to believe that President Muhammadu Buhari is going to do even better.

“We have to create more jobs for all these young people. We have to

give our market women credit so that they can do more business; our young people money so that they can do more business…When he ask us to start the TraderMoni, he said, this is one way by which we can help people to start doing their own business,” he said.

The Vice President told the mammoth crowd that the country’s future is secured because of the President’s honesty and zero tolerance forcorruption, hence the need for massive support from Nigerians.

“If the government is honest, it will build all the roads in Nigeria,

for instance, like we are doing the Lagos-Kano rail and others, now.

You can see that with little money we are doing much more because we will not agree to the stealing of our resources.

“We will go forward and we will move forward. It is a bit difficult

now because we are building the foundation. When we came into office; We found no savings. Oil which was our biggest earnings, we had earned so much in four years but there was little to show for it.

They didn’t build the railway, no roads. So, when we came we decided to first of all do the right thing,” he said.

The Vice President also said at a National Consultative Forum with the theme “Nigeria on the Right Track” organised by the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups that the gang up by “discredited elites” against the re-election of the President would not work.

He said despite all the attacks and evil wishes, the President is

alive and in good health, and would emerge victorious at the 2019

elections.

“Come February 2019 the APC will by the grace of God win the general elections. We will return President Mohammadu Buhari as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for a second term. The election will be a historic one.

“It is a battle between those who want our country’s resources to be

used for our country and her people, and those who want to privatize

the commonwealth. The man who stands against the forces of

retrogression but with the future of our children is the man called

Mohammadu Buhari. He is not perfect man, but he is an honest and

truthful man,” he said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.