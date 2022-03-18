Osinbajo, Tambuwal, others others for Elite Exclusive awards

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; wife of the Bayelsa state governor, Mrs. Gloria Douye Diri; Minister for Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, and a governorship aspirant for the Akwa Ibom state, Pastor Umo Eno, have been nominated to receive the Elite Exclusive Magazine award.

The awards ceremony, slated for May 24, 2022, in Abuja, will be part of activities to mark the 5th anniversary of Elite Exclusive magazine.

A statement issued by the publisher, Mr. Mbuotidem Ubom, indicated that “nominees were chosen by members of the public via online based on their track record of service to humanity.”

It stated that Osinbajo was nominated as Public Servant of the Year; Mrs Gloria Douye Diri and Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel as First Ladies of the Year; Sunday Dare, Mrs. Paullen Tallen and Chief Rotimi Amaechi as Ministers of the Year, while Pastor Umo Eno is Elite Man of the Year.

Others are: Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State as Governor of the Year; Senators Ali Ndume and Gershom Bassey as Senators of the Year; Boboye Oyeyemi and Prof. M.N. Sambo of NHIS for Elite Award in Leadership; Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundonyin and Chief Sherrif F.O. Obrevori as Speakers of the Year; Tope Shonubi of Sahara Energy and Ikechukwu Nnamdi of Medallion Group as Business Persons of the Year.

Also, Prof. Ekele Bisallah Ahmed of University of Abuja Teaching Hospital and Prof. Ememabasi Bassey are nominated as Health Persons of the Year; Obong Patrick Udofia, International President of Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio, and Prof Benjamin Okaba, President of Ijaw National Congress as Life Time Achievers, while Professors Ndaeyo Ukpabio and Abdallah Uba Adamu as Vice Chancellors of the Year, among others.