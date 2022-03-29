Osinbajo to grace Nasarawa varsity’s 6th convocation, 130 get first class

Vice Chancellor Nasarawa state University, Keffi (NSUK) Prof. Suleiman Bala-Mohammed, has said Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will attend the university’s 6th combined convocation as the special guest of honour.

He stated this in a press briefing to mark the 6th combined convocation ceremony and unveiling of university endowment projects in Keffi, Keffi local government area of Nasarawa state on Monday.

He said the chairman of the occasion is the special guest of honour for the convocation, “His Excellency, the Vice -President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON.

“The University is highly honoured and privileged to have the presence of this distinguished and highly accomplished Nigerian.”

Mohammed added that the 6th combined convocation ceremony will climax on Thursday, 31st with the award of postgraduate degrees to graduands who have been found worthy in character and learning.

He said six eminent Nigerians that have distinguished themselves in various fields of human endeavour, including a former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Abubakar Malami, Minister for Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote group, Malam Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director NNPC, Chief Peter Okocha, CEO Okocha Motors, and Aliyu Balarabe would also be honoured with honorary doctorate degrees.

The VC while giving a summary of the statistics of its graduands at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, explained that 24, 129 graduands were found worthy in both character and learning to be awarded first degree in various disciplines for 2016/17; 2017/18; 2018/19; and 2019/2020 academic sessions.

“Out of this number, 130 graduated with first-class, 5,014 had second class upper; 15,749 had second class lower; 2,926 had Third Class; while 81 had pass degree,” he said.