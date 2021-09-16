Osinbajo, Wigwe, others commend Kia Nigeria over made-in-Nigeria car initiative

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and GMD/CEO, Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe have highlighted the significant role Kia Nigeria is playing in the drive towards economic diversification and Nigeria’s industrialization through the made-in-Nigeria Kia cars initiative.

They gave the commendation at the 14th Annual Banking & Finance Conference held in Abuja recently.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in his speech at the programme said he was impressed to know that Kia has the capacity to produce 27,000 units of cars per year, adding that the local production of vehicles in Nigeria would further make cars affordable to teeming Nigerians.

Osinbajo added that Kia Nigeria has demonstrated that one of the sustainable ways for inclusion and economic transformation is an industrialized economy that’s perfectly poised for employment creation.

GMD/CEO, Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe at the conference said the localization of car production amongst other manufacturing plants in Nigeria will help foster the economic development of the country and serve as a springboard for her GDP growth.

Emphasizing job creation and the end-to-end value chain car assembling brings to the fore the economic growth of Nigeria, Wigwe said Kia Nigeria like every other manufacturing company will bolster the nation’s economic recovery.

Wigwe added that the production of cars in Nigeria will further drive the value down the chain of production with more car component manufacturers joining in on the production of cars which will further boost the economy and create more jobs for the people.

Jacky Hathiramani, Managing Director/ CEO of Kia Nigeria remarked that the company is committed to contributing immensely to the development of the nation through the multi-billion investment in local car production.