Osinbajo’s support group congratulates Tinubu, hails members’ resilience

A notable political group, Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM) has congratulated former governor of Lagos state for emerging the presidential flag bearer of All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of 2023 general elections.

The group in a statement signed by its convener Mr. Badmus Olawale also known as Liberty on behalf of OSM National Working Committee on Sunday commended members for remaining resilient all through the time they stood behind Osinbajo’s presidential aspiration.

The statement reads, “The National body of Osinbajo Support Movement wishes to thank all patriots, soldiers and believers in the FaceOfHope’23 project for our commitment, doggedness, zeal and passion from the start of this journey.

“It has been greatly fulfilling that we identified ourselves with a cause we believe in and fearlessly walk it through despite the threats, intimidation, name calling, money bags syndrome and other shenanigans

“We are indeed proud and very grateful to our principal, His Excellency, Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo for heeding our call to serve and run for the Office of President and by extension provide us excellent leadership and direction throughout this journey. Indeed, he is our Face of Hope and we shall always be proud to identify with him in every sense, today and all times.

“OSM express deep appreciation to our Board of Trustees (BoT) for their commitments and funding of the movement. We laud the OSM states and zonal coordinators for their voluntary and unrelenting service to this noble cause, especially your impeccable leadership of millions of Osinbajo Volunteers, nationwide supporters, social media team across all lengths and breadth of the nation. We appreciate the sacrifices of all our foot soliders with deep gratitude.

“We know that without reservation that this journey would not have been easy without your passion and desire to work for what you all believe in selflessly and without strings attached.

“We wish to congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the primary.

“As His Excellency, Vice President noted, “As true progressives, we must remain strong and united in pursuing our collective vision as a party towards building a country that can provide a decent life and livelihoods for all our people.”

“We urge all patriots to tow this line of thought as directed by our principal as we communicate the next line if action to our State Coordinators going forward.

“Very importantly, OSM wishes to laud the commitment and passion of all APC members for ensuring and showing the world that the party is indeed an assembly of great minds and political heavyweights to beat in subsequent electoral outings.

“It is important to reiterate and affirm that we shall not leave our principal in cold. He is an ideology that has come to stay, and that we shall live by going forward. As well, we shall not relent until he take up the mantle of leadership of this great nation. He remains our inspiration and political driving force that will never fade away.

“We thank you all for the tenacity and strong will. It is indeed a worthy journey for you us all.”

