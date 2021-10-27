Osinbajo’s supporters fault ‘fake’ analysts, commentators over 2023 presidential poll

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a group loyal to the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on the platform of Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM) has faulted some comments and analysis made by some commentators against the ambition of the Vice President.

The group raised concern over attempts by various acclaimed social media influencers to act under the guise of analysis, free speech and supposed objectivity in political analysis to insult and defame the person of Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

In a statement signed Wednesday in Abuja by the national convener of OSM, Liberty Olawale Badmus, said all assemblies guided by envy, hate, disapproval with sound, intellectual and modern ways of politics are meant to end in doom.

The group asked Nigerians to reject any mere speculations, often accompanied by envy and hate motivated comments.

“At the same time, advice coming from opposition corners, who has wished this country and her leaders the worst of humanity should never be taken seriously, Nigerians should not.

“Spectators should remain who they are, spectators. Commentators should be guided with facts and verifiable indices, open truths and clear verdicts borne out of accomplished and time-tested reviews. Actors should be given breathing space to act.

“Prof Yemi Osinbajo personality is unequal with none other. He is busy with governance and delivering the mandate of the APC-led federal government. He is a reasonable, responsible and loyal man that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu remain proud of all the time and respect.

“When, how and where the two leaders interacts is not the business of political noise makers and these opposition influencers. Their brands of politics is rarely for showoff. Very uncommon. We understand this will bread resentfulness, however, we ask them to deal with it.

“The VP’s calm nature being foregrounded for Banana pictures naivety and attention seeking.

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo exhibit high level of decorum and intellectualism, focus to his duties and responsibilities, similarly loyal to the core. A God-fearing man that acknowledges and understands the virtues of gratitude and respect, maybe to those ahead of him or below.

“On a final note, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Prof Yemi Osinbajo are a cold fusion of two universal elements, identical in weight, ideologies and personality. United they stand. A unhook like none other. An unsplittable atom of Nigeria politics.”

According to the group, many of the comments, analysis and predictions prior 2015 and in the buildup of 2019 general elections failed woefully.

“Likewise, we have read their half-baked narratives and mindful upturn of real and true events to represent something otherwise. Glaringly pictured in various states gubernatorial elections held within the years of APC governance and oversights in the country, how did it end? Woefully! It failed!

“Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM) simply ask them to get serious and stop insulting the intelligence of their readers. Analysis are not done on computer keyboard but on the field. Genuine political projections, predictions and analysis are revealed only by real actors, players and the electorates, Nigerians.

“Reasonable and serious-minded individuals should be moved and concerns by facts and analysis guided by real data, humans, actors and doers, not otherwise.”