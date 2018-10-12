Osinbanjo to editors: Save journalism from social media

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo yesterday challenged Editors and other stakeholders in journalism profession to save the profession from collapsing.

Osinbajo stated this while declaring the 14th All Nigeria Editors’ Conference open in Asaba, Delta state.

He said if urgent steps are not taken, the profession will head nowhere adding that professionals themselves are responsible for the dying of the professions, as rules are not observed or kept.

He said: “Today, social media has taken over journalism; more people are now going for it in lieu of mass media.

Social media is springing up; I can say literarilly that hundreds of thousands of them are not trained journalists.

Also speaking, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa commended Nigeria media for standing by the people.

However, he said that there are problems in the practice of the profession which to him are three key issues that must be addressed urgently to save journalism from dying.

He pointed out that media practitioners would compromise the editorial independence, fairness and objectivity of the press if they are engaged as Public Relation Consultants to politicians or public office holders.

Okowa tasked the guild of editors and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to immediately draw up a code for its members in guiding political activism on social media.

He, however, expressed dismay over poor welfare packages for journalists, saying : “ A situation where a reporter is unsure of his next pay does not augur well for the growth of the profession as it exposes them to undue influences from politicians.” The chairman of the occasion, Mr.

Sam Iredia urged the media to take control and set the agenda for the general framework for the conduct of 2019 general elections.

Delivering her welcome address, the president of Nigeria Guild of Editors, Mrs.

Funke Egbemode said the theme of the conference “Credible Elections, Sustainable Democracy And The Nigerian Media” was apt especially at this electioneering period.

Mrs. Egbemode said: “We cannot afford to go about our businesses and leave politics for politicians.

A wrong choice next year will leave us with consequences that will last us years”

