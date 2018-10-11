Osinbanjo to Editors: Save journalism Profession from collapse

By Amaechi Okwara

Asaba

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has challenged Editors and other stakeholders in journalism to save the profession from collapsing as bad elements infiltrated the pen profession.

Vice President Osinbajo stated this while declaring the 14th All Nigeria Editors’ Conference open in Asaba, Delta state.

The Vice President who said if urgent steps are not taken the profession will head nowhere observing that professionals themselves are responsible for the dying of the professions, as rules are not observed or kept.

According to him, “today social media has taken over journalism, more people are now going for it in lieu of mass media. Social media is springing up, I can say literary that hundred of thousands of them are not trained journalists.

Also speaking, Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa commended Nigeria media for standing by the people for giving voices.

However, Okowa said that there problems in the practice of the profession which to him are three key issues that must be addressd urgently to save journalism from dying.

He pointed out that media practitioners would compromise the editorial independence, fairness and objectivity of the press if they are engaged as Public Relation Consultants to politicians/public office holders.

Okowa tasked the guild of editors and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to immediately draw up a code for its members in guiding political activism on social media.

He, however, expressed dismay over poor welfare packages for journalists, saying ” a situation where a reporter is unsure of his next pay cheque dose not augur well for the growth of the profession as it exposes them to undue influences from politicians”

The chairman of the occasion, Mr Sam Iredia urged the media to take control and set the agenda for the general framework for the conduct of 2019 general elections.

The former Director General of NTA said the onion is for media to be at the vanguard to condemn what is condemnable instead of queuing behind politicians to perpetrate evil that would threaten Nigeria democracy.

Delivering her welcome address, the president of Nigeria Guild of Editors, Mrs Funke Egbemode said the theme of the conference “Credible Elections, Sustainable Democracy And The Nigerian Media was apt especially at this electioneering period.

Mrs. Egbemode said, “we cannot afford to go about our businesses and leave politics for politicians. A wrong choice next year will leave us with consequences that will last us years”

