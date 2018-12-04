OSOM Games: Police claims 9 gold medals from karate

The Nigerian Police Force commenced the ongoing One Service One Medal (OSOM) Games with brilliance after claiming nine gold medals and four silver medals in the Karate event.

Federal Fire Service won three gold, five silver and one bronze medals to place second in the karate event which held at the Indoor Hall of the Murtala Mohammed Square, Kaduna.

Nigerian Prisons Service finished with one gold, three silver and four bronze medals to place fourth.

Team Police claimed their gold medals from team kata male, team kata female, -84kg male, -75kg male, -67kg male, -60kg male, -68kg female, -55kg female and -50kg female.

Federal Fire Service got their gold from individual kata male, individual kata female and -61kg female. The karate event as at time of filing this report, is the only event that has been concluded.

Meanwhile, football and athletics action were taking place simultaneously a t the Ahmadu Bello Stadium as at the time of filing the report.