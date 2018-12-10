O’Sullivan dominates Allen to open up lead in final

Defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan opened up a 6-2 lead over Mark Allen after the first session of the UK Championship final in York.

The duo shared the first four frames in rapid fashion, O’Sullivan making breaks of 101 and 85 and Allen one of 74.

But O’Sullivan, aiming for a record seventh UK title, took control with breaks of 66, 57 and 65 as he won five frames in a row.

The best-of-19 final resumes at 19:00 GMT and is live on BBC Two and online.

O’Sullivan’s longevity and superiority in the sport has been underlined by reaching the final 25 years after lifting he trophy for the first time as a 17-year-old and by winning 26 out of his last 27 matches in York.

A place in the history books is in sight for both players – O’Sullivan searching for a record 19th ‘Triple Crown’ event win, while Masters champion Allen is looking to be the first Northern Irishman to triumph since the legendary Alex Higgins 35 years ago.

Both players looked edgy in a tense opening which was pinched by Allen, but O’Sullivan settled down thereafter, compiling his 986th career century as he moves closer to becoming the first player to 1,000.

Allen spoke before the final about not being at his best and was punished by O’Sullivan for loose safety play and missed opportunities in amongst the reds.



Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.