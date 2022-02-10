Osun 2022: APC screens Oyetola, 2 others for primary election



The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has screened the Osun state governor Gboyega Oyetola and two governorship aspirants ahead of it February 19 primary election in the state.

Others aspirants screened by APC APC Committee included; former Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yusuff Sulaimon Lasun and former Secretary to the State Government of Osun, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti who recently returned to the ruling APC from Action Democratic Party (ADP).

Speaking with newsmen after the exercise, Alhaj Oyetola said his performance in office is enough for him to win the primary in the party and also win the general election.

“Let me say this, my performance in office as I speak today is enough for me to win the primary in the party and to win the election in all areas of endeavour, in the area of infrastructure, Health, Education, Security and the economy.

“That means by every standard, we have done so well. So giving the fact that within the last three and a half years I have been able to justify the confidence reposed in me by the people.

“I have been very much involved in the party, right from the time of AD till date. I’m not a novice when it comes to the issue of party. If My performance speaks for me and that is good and fine.”

When asked how prepared he was, Oyetola said: “I have been going round to talk to members of the party in all the local governments. As of yesterday out of thirty we have visited about eighteen of the local government areas and we will continue with the strategic engagements starting from tomorrow (Friday). So that is to show you the fact that I don’t want to take anything for granted.

“This is an election that is among members of the party so I will need their endorsement to be able to fly the flag of the party. I have been going around to ask for for the support of the members of the party in all the local governments of the state. So I’m prepared.”