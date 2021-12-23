Osun 2022: Iwo disowns Adeoti, backs Oyetola

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Iwo federal constituency, comprising Iwo, Ayedire and Ola Oluwa local governments, Thursday, reaffirmed their commitment and support to the re-election of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for a second term in office.

They made the declaration at a rally held at Oluwo Palace Square, Iwo.

The rally had in attendance thousands of supporters of Governor Oyetola and the ruling APC in the constituency.

Speaking at the event, the Special Adviser to Governor Oyetola on Political Matters, Alhaji Gbadebo Badru, said the most important thing to do is to ensure that Oyetola is re-elected.

“We have seen several things that Oyetola has done for us. I want to assure you that everything you have been told Oyetola will still do, he will do.

“They have started again. They want to make us suffer in Iwoland like they did in 2018. We won’t allow it to happen anymore.

“Alhaji Moshood Adeoti was Secretary to the State Government for eight years; Iwo-Osogbo road was completely abandoned. He was also the Chairman, Tenders Board for eight years, overseeing all government contracts; he couldn’t do anything about our road.

“Adeoti did not resign or leave the party until he was denied governorship ticket. That is because of his selfish interest. But we won’t allow him lead us astray in Iwoland. It won’t happen anymore.

“Let all calm down. After Oyetola, then we can talk about West by the grace of God,” he said.

Also addressing party faithful and supporters at the event, Dr. Amidu Tadese, a former Chief Whip of the State Assembly in 1992 and serving Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, noted that Oyetola is the first governor to have shown practical love for Iwoland, adding that members of The Osun Progressives (TOP) were in government for eight years when the state was buoyant but did not play any major role in Iwoland.

He said, “The only road that Aregbesola claimed to do in Iwo was done by Kamorudeen Alao’s LG administration.

“Oyetola has started works on Lawyer Atanda road. After that, he will do Odoori to Adeeke and two other major roads.

“In the last 7 months, Oyetola has been sending us food monthly. Apart from that, our water works was established in 1952. Since then, it has been abandoned. Now, Oyetola has awarded the contract for its rehabilitation.

“Some people were there for 8 years, they couldn’t do anything. Now, they are back. We won’t allow them to spoil Iwoland,” he added.

Related

No tags for this post.