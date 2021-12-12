Osun 2022: No more automatic ticket for Senator Adeleke in PDP



The hope of Senator Ademola Adeleke, the 2018 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state, to get automatic ticket of the party in the 2022 governorship election has been scuttled as other aspirants declared their interest to contest against him at the primary.



A group within the PDP, the Conscience Group, has obtained governorship nomination form for a chieftain of the party, Omooba Dotun Babayemi.



Speaking on behalf of the group at a press conference held in Odeomu, Ayedaade local government area of the state, Sunday, Kehinde Adesiyan Esq, noted that Babayemi has been a community developer and he is qualified to govern the state.



He stated that Babayemi has not consented to the offer, hinting that the Olufi of Gbongan, Oba Adetoyese Oyeniyi, and other leaders have been approached to compel him to accept the offer.



The group said it was ready to do whatever it could to compel Babayemi to vie for the post, saying that he remains the only eminently qualified person to rescue Osun from its present predicament.

“We have chosen Omooba Dotun Babayemi to vie for the position of governorship. We understand that we need a governorship candidate with wide acceptability, experience and personal achievement.



“PDP as a party, after its post 2018 crises, must now present a candidate that all the contending interest within the party will feel comfortable with. A candidate who have the tendency to adequately compensate everyone that has suffered in the past 11years of APC governance in Osun State.



“As a lawyer, technocrat, seasoned administrator and dedicated community developer, Babayemi is eminently qualified to govern Osun State. We are sure that he will build a society that will work for all of us in the state.



“We believe in him that he has the capability to shoulder the task and solve the problem in the state. We have met the Kabiesi Olufi of Gbongan who is his monarch to help us compel him to fill the form.



Reacting to the purported agreement to field Senator Ademola Adeleke as the sole candidate of the party, the group said, “as we are talking, six qualified aspirants have obtained their nomination form. They will all go through the primary to elect the candidate of the party. So, no where has anybody agreed to present consensus candidate.”



