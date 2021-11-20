Osun 2022: Oyetola reaffirms belief in God for second term



Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Friday, returned to the state after some days in London and restated his belief in God for his reelection.



He said he is not afraid of any political gimmicks going on to truncate his second term ambition, saying God is in charge of all affairs of man and his reelection into the office is also at the behest of the creator of the mankind.



Addressing members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and some loyalists at Gbongan interchange, Friday, while returning to the state, Oyetola described the polical games in the state as ‘normal.’



He said it is a normal political phenomenon; noting that he remains unshaken as ever for his faith is in God who decides all things.



Oyetola who appreciated the party leaders and members, as well as residents of the state for the show of love, stated that the APC remains a formidable force as July 16, 2022 governorship election draws nearer.

He enjoined all the residents to participate in the ongoing voters’ registration so that they would be able to exercise their civic rights in the 2022 election in the state.

Related

No tags for this post.