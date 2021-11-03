Osun 2022: Oyetola urges transport unions to eschew violence



Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has appraled to the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), and other transport unions to sustain the peace that has existed in the state and eschew violence before, during and after the 2022 governorship election.



Oyetola who spoke at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo, during the endorsement rally organised for him by the NURTW, said he was aware that government has power but he refused to use it.



He said, “as a government, we are not afraid. Government has power and we know, though we are not using it. We can use it if we like.”



He commended the union for endorsing him for second term and urged them to go and register for Permannet Voters’ Card to demonstrate their support come July 16, next year.



He said, “I have listened to you and plans are ongoing on your request for support. The only way you can support me is to go and collect a Permanent Voters Card. You are capable to deliver 10,000 votes or more. There is an opportunity to go and register now. We are doing government together and you will enjoy the dividend of democracy.



“We are repairing all the roads that are spoiling your vehicles. The ongoing flyover is for you. We are constructing roads throughout the state.



“I appeal to you to let peace reign in our state. Settle the rift between you and other unions. I commend the state Chairman, Olalekan Salami, for his efforts. You have been doing well and I promise to surprise you.

“Go and start meeting at the wards and local governments. There is no party if there is no meeting. We thank God for the success of the congress.”



Earlier, the state Chairman of the union who also doubles as the SouthWest Chairman, Comrade Olalekan Folorunsho, popularly referred to as Salami, said the rally was organised because Oyetola has performed beyond expectations.



He said, “all our members in all the local governments of the state have met, and we have agreed to fully support the performing Governor in the 2022 election, and that is why we are staging a solidarity march and rally for him.



“He is a very good listener, easy going and peaceful man. He has cancelled half salary and he’s not disturbing anybody or our union. Everybody is happy with him”, Salami said.

The state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Gboyega Famodun, commended the union for allowing peace to reign in the state and advised them to mobilise their members for registration of voters card so that they can vote to reelect Oyetola in the 2022 governorship election.