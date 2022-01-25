Osun 2022: Rumble in PDP as group seeks Adeleke’s disqualification

Ahead of Osun state governorship election slated for 16th of July, 2022, concerned members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Monday, petitioned Senator Ademola Adeleke before the state governorship appeal committee questioning his certificate and names in the documents submitted.

The petition made available to our correspondent, dated 21st of January, 2022 and titled “Petition against Senator Ademola Adeleke and request for his disqualification from participating in the forthcoming People’s Democratic Party gubernatorial primaries in Osun state on grounds of impersonation, discrepancies in the information and documents submitted to the party and INEC,” was signed by a retired Department of State Security (DSS) officer, Akinloye Adeyi.

He said “aspirants should be put through and monitored writing test by the screening test to ascertain their communication skills and proof of veracity of their academic qualification.”

Reading through the document, Monday, Adeyi explained that ” there is no nexus between Annexures 1-15 as it relates to his name, date of birth, admission number, name of the Institute he graduated and party membership number.

He explained that “the names on the different documents presented by Senator Ademola Adeleke are different and brandishing certificates and other documents that do not carry his name and using affidavits to assert his ownership of the certificates and documents (Annexure 1-14) did so in error and fraudulently.

He continued: “It is one thing for a person to bear multiple names. It is another, however, when it becomes a legal problem when the multiple names appear on different official documents and the efforts to explain the contradictory names leads to more contradictions.”

The petition partly reads: “It is a notorious fact known in Osun State today that because of the controversy surrounds the name of Senator Ademola Adeleke particularly his academic which are controversial.

“Mr. Chairman Sir and the distinguished members of this Appeal Committee, we have painstakingly weighed the bright chances of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) win the next governorship election in Osun State after waiting for 12 years of ACN APC maladministration in Osun State. All the sectors of the society are waiting for PDP to rescue Osun State from APC Maladministration.

“Therefore it is my humbly request that Senator Ademola Adeleke should be disqualify from participating in the forthcoming gubernatorial primary election in Osun State in the overall interest of the Party and the Osun State.”

In a brief response, Senator Ademola Adeleke who dismissed the allegation said “I stand by my certificate anytime, any day.”

He said ” there is no issue, those names are my names. They are names that my parent gave me. And I will stand by it any day, anytime”.