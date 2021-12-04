Osun 2022: Your governorship ambition in futility – ex-aide tells Lasun

The Osun state former Deputy Speaker, Hon Nike Omowore, has described the governorship ambition of Hon Lasun Yusuf, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2022 as an effort in futility and advised the former lawmaker to close rank with Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for the progress of the state.



Omoworare, a former Senior Aide to Lasun Yusuf, said except for those who are chasing shadow, the political reality in Osun is the emergence of governor Oyetola for the second term during the 2022 governorship election.



He said this while reacting to the recent declaration of Hon Lasun to contest for the Osun governorship election in 2022 declaring that Oyetola stands the best chance to win the election with the massive support he is enjoying from the All Progressive Congress (APC) members and the people of the state.

The pioneer Osun Deputy Speaker who was a close ally of Lasun Yusuf while he was Deputy Speaker said she supported ex-deputy speaker in 2018 but as a political realist who wants the development of the state, governor Oyetola deserves the second term.



According to her, “Lasun Yusuf can never defeat Oyetola in any election. His temperament alone is a strong factor against him not to talk about the excellent performance of Mr Governor.



“Oyetola of 2018 is different from Oyetola of 2021. He has been widely accepted by the people of the state with his cool calm and resourceful posture.



“He has successfully balanced and stabilised the state economically and politically, he stands the best chance to win the election and that is why we are all standing by him. Just a few days ago he has awarded another set of roads in my city, Ile-Ife, I am very confident that he will emerge for the second term.



While speaking on the allegation by Yusuf that Osun 2018 election was rigged in favour of Oyetola, Omoworare said. “I don’t think he said it, he must have been misquoted, because somebody of his calibre, will not say that, I don’t think he will say such a thing.



“Somebody who had been a Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives will be now going out to disparage his party, the party he used it’s platform at the National Assembly. But if he said it, I don’t think there is any sense in what he has said.”



“As an experienced politician, he knows what it means for Highest Court in Nigeria to have ruled in favour of Oyetola. If he felt he had issues with the 2018 Election, he should have testified against the Governor at the Election Petition Tribunal. I doubt if he can say that or the media misquoted him or he doesn’t know what he wants, or he doesn’t know what it takes to run for a Governor or he just want to run, something must be wrong somewhere or how can you explain it when a former Deputy Speaker from the party is lying that the Governor from his state, Governor of his party did not win an election that was won, that is not too good.” Omoworare said.

Related

No tags for this post.