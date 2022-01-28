Osun accident claims one motorcyclist



A Motorcyclist whose name was not ascertained as at the time of filing this report has died in an accident that occurred in Gbongan, Ayedaade local government area of Osun state.



The accident occurred around St. Paul Grammar School, Gbongan, around 1:40pm Friday.



The motorcyclist was said to have ram into a vehicle while attempting to overtake.



The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, said the accident was caused by wrongful overtaken.



She explained that the family of the deceased have taken over the corpse for burial while the police in Gbongan took the vehicle involved.