Osun: Adeleke declares Friday as public holiday for Assembly election 

Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, has declared Friday 17th March as a public holiday for the house of assembly election.
He said the holiday was to enable residents to travel to their respective polling units to vote on Saturday.
In a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Thursday, Adeleke urged the people to go out and exercise their civic rights.
He advised residents of the state to be peaceful and law-abiding as they prepare for the elections.
He said, “this election is very critical as you will be electing lawmakers who will be working with me. You must vote right.”