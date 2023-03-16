Osun: Adeleke declares Friday as public holiday for Assembly election 

Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, has declared Friday 17th March as a public holiday for the house of assembly election.

He said the holiday was to enable residents to travel to their respective polling units to vote on Saturday.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Thursday, Adeleke urged the people to go out and exercise their civic rights.

He advised residents of the state to be peaceful and law-abiding as they prepare for the elections.

He said, “this election is very critical as you will be electing lawmakers who will be working with me. You must vote right.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

