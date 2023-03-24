Osun: Adeleke speaks on Appeal Court ruling

Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, has reacted to the Court of Appeal judgement reaffirming his position.

The Appeal ruling was after the Tribunal annullled his victory of the July 16, 2022 election.

Reacting in a statement signed personally by him, on Friday, the governor said the judgment has rekindled Nigerians’ confidence in the judiciary.

He wrote, “I thank God Almighty and our good people of Osun state. I dedicate this victory to God and my people. This judgement confirmed my earlier position that the judgement of the Tribunal is a miscarriage of Justice. The judiciary has right the wrongs of the lower Court. This has rekindled the confidence of the nation in the integrity of the judiciary as the stabiliser of the judiciary and last hope of the common man.

“I am particularly glad that the Court of Appeal has ruled that BVAS machine and voters register are the primary sources, not the report from the server. This has strengthened our democracy and remove a time bomb which the judgement of the Tribunal had planted for our democracy.

“I appreciate Osun people for standing by me and my party through repeated validation of my governorship mandate at the recent federal and state elections. My party won three straight elections from July 16th 2022 to the March 18th ,2023. It was a resounding vote of confidence in my governorship by the people of Osun state. The judiciary has now confirmed the will of the people that I am the validly elected Governor of my state.

“My appreciation goes to the civil servants, artisans, market people, clerics,students, women and youth. Osun people defended the mandate from 2022 to date.

“I commend the judiciary for resisting all pressure. Rule of law is strengthened when judgement affirms the will of the people. On behalf of Osun people and my party, the PDP,, we appreciate the judiciary and the men of conscience on the bar and the bench.

“Let me use this opportunity to extend sincere hands of fellowship to former Governor Oyetola and the APC. Let build the state together. Let unite for the good of our people. The State needs leaders across party lines to join hands for robust and accelerated development of the state.

“As brothers and sisters, we are all requested to start the process of healing. Forget party politicsthe as the election is over. All members of the political class in Osun state should join hands with me to take our state to a greater height.”

