Osun and Gov Oyetola’s strides in infrastructure

One of the reasons Osun state governor Gboyega Oyetola has remained in the good books of Osun people is the massive infrastructural developments that the state has witnessed since the governor assumed office in November 2018.



At the twilight of his administration, he commissioned four projects.These were the upgraded Technical College Oba, Sir Adesoji Aderemi East Bypass, Obafemi Awolowo Motorway and Fakunle/Unity High School. Prominent among the projects is the Awolowo Motorway which is the dualisation of 40km Osogbo–Ikirun–Ila odo linking Kwara state.

The road projects created over 5,000 direct jobs and 12,000 indirect jobs for welders, plumbers and bricklayers as well as food vendors.

Though quite a number of projects are being undertaken by Governor Oyetola, the flagship is the dualisation of the 45 kilometre Osogbo-Ikirun-Kwara boundary road.



Since the state government signed a N17.8 billion contract agreement with SAMMYA Construction Company Limited for the dualisation of the 45 kilometre road, the project segmented into three of Osogbo-Dagbolu (International Market) to Alamisi Market in Ikirun (9.52 kilometres); Osogbo (Old-garage) to Ikirun junction road (20.5 kilometres) and Ikirun-Ila Odo- Kwara state boundary road (16.55 kilometres), the state government has been receiving commendations from both the people living in the state and road users on the Osogbo-IIorin road.



Stakeholders comments

The contractor, SAMMYA Construction Company Limited has not only demonstrated its capabilities in executing the project, but it has also displayed a rather solid financial war chest that only few construction companies can boast of, thereby clearing any doubt about the success of the project. This is the submission of Kunle Folorunsho, a resident of Ota-Efun in Osogbo.

Also, state chairman of All Progressive Congress, Prince Gboyega Famodun who commented on the dualisation Old Garage to Kwara boundry road said the contractor handling that project is doing well.

Famodun stated that there are tremendous achievements and the work is already getting to the outskirts of Ikirun town. He however submitted that funding was the bane of its problem.



The APC chairman stressed that it was a federal government road but the state government took over in form of collaboration, saying that the government of Governor Oyetola would not relent in completing the project.

Also an APC stalwart, Mrs Adeola Egbedokun said the contractor handling the project has remained committed to its speedy completion.

She urged the state government to make available everything needed to complete the project in a very shortest period.



Commenting on the project vis-a-viz the quality of technology being employed by SAMMYA, a trader at Igbona Market, Madam Sinatu Layoonu, said the contractor SAMMYA has proven it is capable of handling the job with the deployment of brand new machineries for road construction, adding that the workers handling the project have also demonstrated sense of dedication to the admiration of people of the state.



“Many of these machines that SAMMYA workers are using for the construction are new to many of us in Osogbo. They are not only new, but are also very appropriate, at least to some of us who have never seen such huge construction machines for the quality of work people of the state are expecting them to deliver. We in deed very grateful to the governor for giving such a project to a serious company like SAMMYA,” she said.



Similarly, a shop owner at Ayeitoro area of the state capital, Chuks Ezemokuai, noted that despite the rain, the uncompromising spirit of SAMMYA has ensured work progress steadily on the project and urged Governor Oyetola.

He added, “When the company initially commenced on the project, like many others, I doubted the capability of the construction firm because we were not familiar with that name, but it was not long before we were all proved wrong and SAMMYA won our hearts with the quality of machines and the expertise of its men constructing the road. Indeed, we are pleased with SAMMYA.”

As an economic boost

Speaking on how activities of the contractor handling Osogbo-Ila Odo Kwara Boundary road, SAMMYA, has aided businesses of petty traders especially those that have their shops close to the construction site, Mrs Beatrice Olawoore opined that many of petty traders have immensely benefitted from the ongoing project because the construction workers have been patronising them.



“Many of us petty traders have benefitted from the presence of SAMMYA’s men on this road because they buy a lot from us ranging from snacks to drinks and stuffs like that. They have aided our businesses very well. I believe this is part of the gains of this ongoing construction work, at least, if the construction is not going on here, these men would not be around here and our sales would have remained what it was.”

Similarly, answering questions on how the construction work has improved youth empowerment, one of the drivers recruited by the construction company, Yunus Adegboyega from Oba Ile, a town in Olorunda local government area of Osun state explained that, “I got a hint that SAMMYA was employing drivers and I approached its office. That was how I got the job.



“The salary is very attractive and there was training for all the workers. Besides empowering us financially, SAMMYA is also exposing us to skills in our various areas that are very new to many of us. The number of youths from Osun state that have been employed into various departments and sections of the company since the work began on the road is well over 500.”Corroborating the views of

Adegboyega on empowerment, but on a general note, a construction materials supplier based in Osogbo, Francis Fadoyin commended SAMMYA for sourcing construction materials from within the state.Fadoyin said business of many construction materials dealers have improved greatly since SAMMYA commenced work in the state capital. “True to the promise of the chairman of the company, when the contract was awarded it was discovered that the construction materials for the project would besourced locally.

The workers are actually sourcing materials from people dealing in the materials in the state. We can only hope this would be sustained and other contractors working on projects within the state would emulate SAMMYA and buy materials from people dealing in them from the state.”

Counting the gains

While counting the gains of Osun massive investment in infrastructural development vis-a-viz the construction of Osogbo-Ila Odo-Kwara Boundary road, a labour leader in the state, Comrade Kazeem Oladepo challenged administrators in the country to borrow a leaf, not only from the model adopted to finance the project, but also the sheer dedication to duties which he said the contractor has shown in making sure that the work is done to specifications.

A resident in Ikirun One Kolawole Ajani commended both state government and SAMMYA Construction Limited for making the project a good reference point for the development-driven administrators in the country.Similar to the view expressed by this clergy man is the one held by Chief Tadese Esuleke of Oloba Compound, Osogbo, who was of the opinion that besides giving the state a facelift, employment opportunities created through the project and the perceived readiness of the contractor is next to none.

According to him, the company was not planning to use and dump those employed, but empower them by giving them training in specific vocations. He said, “Many youths in the state who could not get opportunity in OYES are beginning to turn their attention to SAMMYA, the contractor working on Osogbo-Kwara Boundary road. Honestly, this work is assisting in mopping our streets of these hitherto idle young men. You can call it an indirect way by government and its partner the contractor to empower young ones.”Speaking on behalf of students’ movement in the state, a former Osun State chairman of the Joint Campus Committee (JCC) of National Association Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Bosede Safety said, “People are saying youth empowerment is one of the gains recorded by the state through the project of Osogbo-Kwara Boundary road but beyond that fact, I think the preservation of lives and properties of the people that would use that road. Also commenting on Osogbo – Ila Odo, the commissioner for works and transport, Remi Omowaye said the state government had provided resources that are needed to do the dual road to Ikirun from where the last administration stopped.”Don’t forget we are three years in office. Some of these projects were awarded 2012/2013 so; the fact that they are yet to be completed are not our fault but we ensure some things are being done. If you go there now you would see that the contractors are there.”