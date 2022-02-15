Osun APC crisis: Aregbesola slams Tinubu, Akande (VIDEO)

The Minister of Interior and former Governor of Osun state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has publicly slammed 2023 presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and former governor of Osun state, Bisi Akande.

Speaking on Monday, in Ijebu Jesa area of Osun State while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress ahead of Saturday’s governorship primary election in the state, the former governor accused APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu of betraying him even though he trusted him and was also loyal to him.

Insisting that politics of godfatherism and enthronement by treacherous leaders who equate themselves to the status of a god should be stamped out, he accused APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu of betraying him even though he trusted him and was also loyal to him.

