Osun APC crisis: Police arraign caretaker secretary, ex-chair, others for alleged assault

Osun state police command, Monday, arraigned a caretaker Aecretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Rasaq Salinsile, former chairman of the party, Rev Adelowo Adebiyi, and five others before a Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, for alleged conspiracy and assault.

Others are: former Commissioner for Works and Transports, Engr. Kazeem Salami, former Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Special Needs, Comr. Biyi Odunlade, former Special Adviser to Governor Rauf Aregbesola on Taxation, Barr. Gbenga Akano, a member of the APC in Ilesa, Alaba Popoola and one Azeez Adekunle.

They were accused of assaulting one Hamzat Lukman Babatunde and Ajetunmobi Muideen on August 14, at Ogo-Oluwa area, Osogbo.

Recalled that crisis broke at the APC secretariat when members of The Osun Progressives (TOP), bombarded the secretariat to submit their petition against the conduct of the ward congress held in the state.

The charge sheet reads that the defendants conspired to commit felony to wit assault occasional harm and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. Il laws of Osun state of Nigeria 2002.

That the defendants did unlawfully assault one Hamzat Lukman Babatunde ‘m’ by hitting him with stones on his head, which caused him harm and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 355 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. Il laws of Osun state of Nigeria 2002.

That the defendants did unlawfully assault one Ajetumobi Muideen ‘m’ by hitting him with parts of broken plastic chairs on his head, which caused him harm and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 355 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II laws of Osun state o

Nigeria 2002.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the allegations pressed against them by the police.

Their counsels, Abdulfatai Abdulsalam and Muftau Adediran, urged the court to grant their clients bail on self recognition.

However, Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara granted bail to Salinsile, Adebiyi, Salami, Odunlade and Akano, on self recognition.

The magistrate also admitted Alaba and Adekunle to bail in a sum of N5million with one surety in like sum, adding that the surety must either be a civil servant or house owner residing within the jurisdiction of the magistrate.

The case was adjourned till September 24, for mention.