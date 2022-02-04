Osun APC faction calls for immediate transfer of CP over insecurity



The factional group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state, ‘The Osun Progressives (TOP), has called for immediate transfer of the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, for failure to combat insecurity in the state.



The group also accused Olokode of protecting suspected criminals that have been terrorising its members in connivance with the state government.



“The Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode has been the major problem in the clear insecurity in Osun. Aside from attacks on us which has not gotten his attention, the bank attacks and closure have been rampant.



“In the whole of Osun Central Senatorial district, Osogbo is the only city having functioning banks. There is no bank working in other towns and cities in the Osun Central Senatorial District.



“The raids and killings on WEMA bank, Iragbiji, Governor Oyetola’s home town put a seal to banking operations there. Kidnapping and ritual killing have been the order of the day in the last three years.



“Insecurity in general has taken serious dimensions in Osun. This is happening because CP Olokode has not given deserved attention to the core of his mandate as the commissioner of police who is supposed to protect all citizens of the state while helping government to achieve its mandate.



“We therefore call on CP Olokode to ask the Inspector General of Police to post him out of Osun. We plead with the Inspector General of Police to please expeditiously transfer CP Olokode from Osun with immediate effect.



“CP Olokode, to the best of human understanding is incapable of carrying out his job impartially as demanded by the constitution. This is clear from the litany of events that we have listed above.



The group accused the state government of sponsoring thugs to its members sayjng the “we had intelligence reports of the Gboyega Oyetola-led IleriOluwa faction’s plan to assassinate and main us, and we had promptly passed the information to the Commissioner of Police in particular and all other security agencies. But nothing was done about it till now.”

