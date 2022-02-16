Osun APC faction protest, demands removal of Commissioner of Police



The splinter group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state, Wednesday protested to the headquarters of the police command in Osogbo, demanding the removal of the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, for alleged bias.



A letter of protest submitted by the factional chairman of the party who led the protest, Rasaq Salinsile, accused the police of compromise, partisanship and unprofessional conduct.



Salinsile described as absurd, disturbing and unbelievable, the position of the police command that the security details of Aregbesola who are mostly men of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) shot to the air without being attacked.



The letter reads in part: “It is sad that your command has taken its bias tendencies to the highest level of calling the Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria a criminal.



“It is heart wrenching that your Command has caved in totally to lucre-based influence of Governor Gboyega Oyetola and shown unbridled loyalty to him by castigating the minister by the content of your press release.



“It is a sad tale that your command, without any of your men in the Minister’s convoy, as it pleases your master at Okefia Government House, concluded that “Minister brought in hoodlums to disturb the peace of the state.”



Defending the NSCDC, the protesters said, “It is certain that you have been compromised by Governor Oyetola by challenging a sister security organisation who had dared to be professional in an attack on a minister of the republic, and your command later provided guide and cover for orchestrated protesters to the organisation’s headquarters.”



Responding to the letter received on behalf of the commissioner, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vincent Kanayo, told the protesters that allegations against the command were biased.



He noted that every petitions received by the command have been treated with dispatch, noting that some of the petitioners have not showed up to defend their petitions.



He, however, assured them that their demands would be transmitted to the appropriate quarters, promising that the letter would be treated accordingly.