Osun APC governorship primary: Again, Aregbesola cries foul as Oyetola leads

The result of Saturday’s governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state is about now being collated with incumbent governor Gboyega Oyetola reportedly leading.

Though, official results from wards are yet to be announced, immediate past governor Rauf Aregbesola is already crying foul.

In a statement by his media adviser Sola Fasure, Aregbesola alleged that careful study of various reports he has received so far, the primary was characterised by vote-buying, absence of result sheets, absence of INEC officials, and disenfranchisement.

Aregbesola who is a serving Minister under President Muhammadu Buhari said a legal action would be part of an action to be taken by his faction later on.

Both Aregbesola and Oyetola who was his Chief of Staff when he was governor have been at political loggerhead, a situation that has led to palpable tension within the state.

Aregbesola, though not contesting, has his anointed candidate, Moshood Adeoti, in the primary.

