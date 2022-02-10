Osun: APC presents sword, Olumirin water to Oyetola, assures him of victory over oppositions



Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oriade local government of Osun state Wednesday presented a sword to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola during his consultation visit to Oriade/Obokun federal constituency.



Among the gifts presented to the governor include local mat, Olumirin water and palm wine which they described as symbolic instruments of victory.



They said the gifts were symbolic to the town because their late warriors used them and triumphed during wars.



They assured Oyetola of victory in the July 16 governorship election, saying those that used the sword triumphed over their enemies.



The leaders who were led by a member of the state House of Assembly representing Oriade local government, Desmond Ojo, prayed for him in the language of their forefathers.



Addressing party members at Ijebu-jesa town hall shortly after meeting the traditional rulers, Oyetola expressed confidence in his victory come July 16, saying the sword is a good signal of victory.



He said, “I am confident in the efficacy of sword and what it symbolises as an object of victory, triumph, conquest and success.



The Alademure of Ibokun, Oba Festus Kayode Awogboro, and Elegboro of Ijebu-Jesa, Oba Moses Oluwafemi Agunsoye, had earlier prayed for Oyetola during his visit to their palaces before the town hall meeting.