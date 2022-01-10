Osun APC urges national reconciliation c’ttee to disregard TOP members’ requests

The leadership and members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, Sunday, appealed to the National Reconciliation Committee to disregard whatever was contained in the petitions forwarded to it by the dissenting members of the party called ‘The Osun Progressive (TOP)’.

The ruling party described TOP’s requests as self-serving, misleading, sarcastic, spurious and baseless, calling on the Committee to dismiss it in its entirety as it was meant to clandestinely destroy the corporate image of the party in the state.

The party’s position was made known when the committee met with the stakeholders of the party at the Government House, Osogbo.

Responding to some of the issues raised and prayers made by TOP members to the Reconciliation Committee, the Secretary State Congress Committee, Mr. Sunday Akere, said the allegation of alienation of party leaders was false and way off from the truth, saying the present leadership structure was put in place by Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and inherited by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola until few additions made just about few months ago.

On the allegation that the present governor hinged most of its policies’ implementation and execution on the platform that ushered his emergence, Ilerioluwa, Akere noted that the emergence of Ilerioluwa was more or less like the emergence of Oranmiyan created by the immediate past Governor Rauf Aregbesola that ushered him to power, adding that since Oyetola was elected governor, the party has taken the front burner in all decision making and implementation.

Akere noted that TOP was formed purposeful by those that believed in an “Audio” promise given them without the knowledge and consent of the governor to be made one thing or the other in government, saying the allegation of ‘sit-tight syndrome’ was not correct because the party leadership in adopting consensus as suggested, ensured that those that were not active or doing well in positions they were holding were replaced.

Akere stated that the governor has no hands in the decision of the Appeal Committee contrary to TOP speculations, saying their decisions were based on facts presented before them.

Speaking in turns, the chairman Osun APC Elders’ caucus, called “Igbimo Agba,” Engr. Sola Akinwumi; Senate spokesman and senator representing Osun Central, Bashiru Ajibola; former Osun deputy governors, Senator Christopher Iyiola Omisore; Mrs Titilayo Ponle; Prince Adeleke Adewoyin; deputy speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Simeon Popoola; the party chairman-elect, Prince Gboyega Famodun; reaffirmed the commitment of the party’s leadership to respond to and defend some of the allegations raised and petitions filed before it.