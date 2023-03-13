Osun: Appeal Court reserves judgment on Adeleke’s appeal 

The Court of Appeal has reserved judgment on the Osun State governorship appeal filed by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party had filed the appeal against a judgment of the tribunal which invalidated his election as governor of Osun State.

The three-member panel of justices led by Justice M.F. Shuaibu made the pronouncement in Abuja on Monday.

In the appeal marked: CA/AK/EPT/GOV/01/2023, Adeleke is the appellant, while Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress are 1st and 2nd respondents respectively.

The Independent National Electoral Commission and the PDP are also joined as 3rd respondent and 4th respondents respectively.

It will be recalled that the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had on January 27, voided the July 16, 2022, election that produced Adeleke of PDP as the elected governor.

Earlier, INEC had declared Adeleke the winner of the election after polling a total of 403,371 votes. Adeleke was said to have won in 17 of the 30 local government areas in the state.

But in its judgment, the panel of justice led by Justice Terste Kume, in its judgment, invalidated the election and declared Mr Gboyega Oyetola of APC as the valid winner of the poll.

