Osun Assembly election will be a watershed – REC  

Osun state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Mutiu Agboke, Wednesday, assured that the Saturday House of Assembly election will be of great value.

He gave the assurance at the Osogbo branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during the distribution of sensitive materials to various local government areas of the state.

Agboke, who supervised the distribution witnessed by representatives of various political parties said the sensitive materials which include ballot papers and result sheets were customized in batches for easy and quick deployment to various local governments.

He expressed the readiness of the commission and other various stakeholders to ensure seamless conduct of the election into the house of assembly.

He said, “This election we are going into is as much important as the previous ones we have conducted. And because of the feelers from the state that tensions are everywhere, people have been peddling various unfounded rumours. We told ourselves at the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting that we must step up our games, we must scale up the level of arrangements, the procedure of the election and the security.

“If disruption happens anywhere, it will attract zero votes. INEC will not go back there to conduct the election. Where elections had been canceled because of over-voting, we will not allow anybody.

“The security has assured us that proper deployment will be made. We are going to secure all our levels of locations from ward to local and to the state. Our armed security person will be fully on the ground at the collation centers.

“It’s going to be a sterling outing for us in Osun and I can assure you that the election will be one of the best conducted in Nigeria,” he added.

