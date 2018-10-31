Osun Assembly passes Health Insurance Bill

In a statement signed by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, on Wednesday, noted that the bill though an Act of the National Assembly, 2014 was domesticated in the state as one of the three piloting states in the country to test run the scheme.

The motion for the passage of the bill was moved by Hon. Dejo Bello, (Boripe/Boluwaduro), and seconded by the Chairman, House Committee on Health, Hon.Oyeleke Ogunsola (Ayedire) after the adoption by the Assembly.

At the plenary, the House noted that there were several benefits in the adoption of the scheme by the State, including access to grant of about 22million dollars, which Osun stands to benefit as one of the three pioneering States, and one percent (1%) of the Federal Allocation.

The Assembly stressed that the bill when signed into law by the Governor, would pave the way for indegenes and residents of the State to have access to quality and affordable health care services as well as protection against huge medical bills.

After the passage of the bill, the Speaker, Hon. Salam who commended his colleagues for their diligent in the passage of the bill pointed out that the scheme would provide several medical benefits for the people of the state.