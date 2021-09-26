Osun bio-refinery ‘ll create 15,000 employments



Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has partnered with a firm Virtueplus Two Integrated Nigeria Limited, for the establishment of a bio refinery in the state.



A statement by the Director, Public Relations in the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, Moshood Suleimon, Sunday, said a Memorandum Of Understanding(MoU) has been signed with the firm.



According to the statement, the bio refinery located at Ayekale area in Boripe local government, will create 5000 direct and 10,000 indirect employment.



Governor Oyetola who attributed the delay in the signing of the pact, said it was to study the process and ensure that the integrity and competence of the firm that would handle the project is not at stake.



The MoU was signed in the presence of the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Mr Femi Akande.



The Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, Hon.Sola Oladepo, who signed the pact on behalf the state governor, described it as another breakthrough made by the administration of Oyetola in the area of kick-starting another process aimed at getting Osun industrialized.



He applauded the zeal and commitment of the governor to put the economy of the state and its people on a sound footing notwithstanding the glaring harsh economic realities of the country at the moment.



He explained that the establishment of a bio- refinery in a state like Osun will aid the growth of Small and Medium scale enterprises.

“A moratorium period of two years has been given to a firm known as VirtueplusTwo Integrated Nigeria Ltd, to build a bio-refinery in our state.



“This is in pursuance of Governor Oyetola’s commitment for the development of both human and material resources for a bigger and greater Osun.



“For instance, by the time a bio-refinery of this magnitude becomes fully functional in Ayekale area of the state, it would create 5,000 direct and 10,000 indirect employment opportunities for the people.

“The attendant benefits of the bio refinery are therefore immeasurable for the citizens and non citizens of our dear 30 year old state,” Oladepo added.



In his remarks, the Chairman/Managing Director of VirtueplusTwo Integrated Nigeria Ltd, Dr Segun Iroko, lauded the confidence reposed in his firm to put in place the first ever bio refinery in the state of Osun which he said is still basking in the euphoria of its three decades of existence.



According to him in few days time work will commence in earnest at the site of the bio refinery in Ayekale area.

