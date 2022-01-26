Osun college in financial accusation and counter-accusation

The allegation by Osun State Auditor-General that the Bursar of the state College of Education, Ila-Orangun, has compromised financially generated further counter reactions from the school management as LATEEF IBRAHIM reports.

The Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun, has been enmeshed in crisis that has projected the image of the college in a bad light in recent times. Ila-Orangun is the hometown of the former interim national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande.



The crisis which bothers of financial impropriety broke out when the Auditor General of the state, Folorunsho Adesina, accused the school Bursar Dr Olanrewaju Oyedeji of alleged fraud and inconsistency in the financial reports, asking the state government to declare a state of emergency on the bursary department of the college.



The recommendation of the office of the auditor-general was hinged on the audit carried out on the institution covering a statutory review of 2016 to 2019 financial statements of the college and the auditing of the period between 1st of January, 2019 and 30th of November 2021.



Part of the AG’s report reads, “With the gross financial irregularities observed in the accounts of Osun State College of Education Ila-Orangun as duly established by the provision of the Financial Regulation and other Extant Laws, the state government is hereby advised to declare a state of emergency on the Bursary Department of Osun State College of Education Ila-Orangun. Moreover, the 2018 and 2019 financial statements of the college are unreliable because they do not show the true and fair view of the state of affairs of the college.”



Findings showed that the college had written to the AG to nominate external auditors to audit the 2018 and 2019 accounts of the college and the AG nominated three firms of chartered accountants out of which the school management appointed one Moshood Ganiyu and Co (Chartered Accountant). The audit was carried out and submitted.



Not satisfied with the outcome, the AG sent his team for re-audit of the same accounts where the AG now indicted the Bursar and asked the state government to declare a state of emergency on the bursary department of the college.



Report before state assembly

Meanwhile, the state House of Assembly has commenced probe of the financial report that indicted the Bursar. The chairman, Public Account Committee of the House, Gbenga Ogunkanmi, confirmed the receipt and the defence of the Bursar, saying investigation has commenced.



He said, “The House has the Auditor-General’s report and it has been submitted to the House Committee on Public Account. The person that was alleged has also responded to the report. So, the committee is investigating the matter and would submit its report to the house. For now, nobody has been indicted by the assembly. We are investigating the matter.”



Some stark revelations

While the investigation was ongoing, some revelations came up over the misunderstanding that had existed between the AG and the Bursar that might have necessitated the re-audit of the reports.

A report obtained by Blueprint revealed that the AG investigated the retirement papers submitted by one Engr Olatokunbo Ogungbemi, who was the director of works of the college in 2019 and discovered a diversion of N13.5million meant for some projects. The office of the AG indicted Ogungbemi and directed that the fund be recovered by deducting it from his salaries in piece-meal.



The report further revealed that after two years of implementing the deduction, the AG invited the Bursar to his office and persuaded him to stop the deduction of Ogungbemi’s salary. The report alleged that the AG confided in the Bursar that he (AG) is under pressure to review his previous recommendation and stop the deduction pending the outcome of another report.



“But the Bursar was hell-bent and asked AG to document his request, otherwise the deductions would continue. Shortly after this, AG sent a team of auditors from his office to review the fictitious projects carried out by the former works director to give him a soft landing,” a source told Blueprint that this was the beginning of the problem with the Bursar.

Blueprint also gathered that another problem came for the Bursar when he allegedly refused to support one Segun Ajiboye, the acting registrar, to enable him to get the payment of a substantive registrar without the approval of the state governor.



According to the source that preferred anonymity, “The AG invited the Bursar to his office and asked him to place Mr Ajiboye on a higher salary scale. The Bursar refused and asked him to document the directive. As a result of this, AG sent a memo to the college, directing the provost to increase the salary of the acting registrar. The same letter was sent to the Ministry of Education for a directive on its implementation and till now, the ministry is yet to direct the management of the college on the subject matter.”



Hunter becomes hunted

While the scenario was ongoing, the AG that was alleged of hunting the Bursar has now become the hunted as management of the college demanded a probe of the State Auditor-General, Folorunso Adesina over alleged irregular activities and inconsistent financial reports. The demand for probe was in reaction to the recommendations of the AG.



The report alleged that the AG has become so untouchable in the state to the level that he has assumed the status of a ‘tax collector,’ writing conflicting and implicating reports, as he wishes without any check. For example, it was alleged that many staff of the college have different types of promotion letters as a result of conflicting orders from the AG’s office.”In defence of the Bursar, the acting provost, Professor Jimoh Afolabi, in a letter written on behalf of the management, called for the probe of the state AG, describing the report that led to the recommendation of Bursar’s replacement as ‘unfounded.’



The letter addressed to the Ministry of Education, was copied the speaker of the state assembly, chairman, Public Accounts Committee and Ministry of Justice.



It reads, “The college management is sad over the recommendations of Auditor-General (AG) calling for quick replacement of the Bursar, Dr Olanrewaju Oyedeji. This is highly uncalled for. The unfounded auditing report authored by AG could be because of refusal of Bursar continued refusal of dolling out public fund, stoppage of collection of cash in the system, automation of revenue collection, not yielding to illegal instructions of the AG, adamant to undue influence of the AG on college staff and disobedience to double standards.



“It is very sad to note that the AG’s Office in a memo dated 16th January 2018 vide Ref. No: GS/RCS/25/VL./41 personally signed by Mr Folorunso Adesina (the present Auditor-General) where he described the Bursar as a seasoned accountant has suddenly become professional incompetent.



“Our college Bursar, Dr Oyedeji has demonstrated over the year that he is competent in managing the financial affairs of the college. We are constrained to direct the Bursar to reply to the 19 queries issued by the AG simply because the quarries violate the provision of the Public Service Rules No 030302 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



“The management of the college is hereby requesting and praying the commissioner for education and special adviser to Mr governor on education to disregard the mischievous, vendetta and report of witch-hunting illegally compiled by the AG in respect of Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun as the entire report was meant to cause crises in the college.”



One of the suspected hunters of the Bursar, Segun Ajiboye who is the acting registrar, was also accused of forgery as the management alleged that he fraudulently prepared a letter of appointment for himself without the approval of the state governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola who is the visitor to the institution.



In the report addressed to the education commissioner, Mr Oladoyin Folorunsho, provost of the college, Prof Afolabi, levelled financial allegations against the acting registrar.

According to the report, “The acting registrar, Ajiboye, fraudulently prepared a letter of appointment for himself without Mr governor’s approval for the newly appointed acting provost of the college to sign the letter. The acting provost declined to sign the letter claiming that he needs a letter from the governor directing him to do so.”



The acting registrar was said to have forged the appointment letter when authorities of the college failed to pay him the salary meant for a substantive registrar despite the pressure by him.

The report also alleged Ajiboye forging a letter of approval of study leave for an official of the college who allegedly ran a professional course without proper approval by the management of the institution.



Ajiboye was also alleged to have been caught in the web of similar situation when he worked at the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, where he was said to be involved in certificate racketeering and this reportedly necessitated his secondment to the College of Education, Ila-Orangun.



The management has therefore advised the AG to withdraw the audit report which indicted the Bursar as the provost of the college expressed worry on why the AG would declare a state of emergency in the bursary department of the institution, saying that the report was biased, unfair and should be disregarded by concerned authorities.



The provost described the Bursar as a knowledgeable and experienced financial expert who does not take unlawful instructions, saying his zero tolerance for corruption and his stance for justice, fairness and equity were responsible for the recent audit report prepared by the auditor general.