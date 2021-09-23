Osun communities cry out over 4 months power outage, beg IBEDC, govt



Residents and business owner in Ife North local government comprising Ipetumodu, Edunabon, Moro, Yakooyo, Asipa and Akinlalu towns in Osun state, have cried out over continuous power outage running to four months in their towns.



They said the blackout has caused damages and has well led to debt for business owners in the affected towns.



It was gathered that the transformer that served all the affected towns had spoiled over four months now, and efforts to get another one have been futile.



Findings showed that the former Chief of Army and Defense Staff, General Alani Akinrinade (Rtd), who hailed from Yakooyo, and other personalities in the affected communities have made several efforts, but all to no avail.



It as gathered that the aged long transformer spoilt as a result of overload occasioned by increase in numbers of houses.



Speaking at a press conference held at the hall of Ipetumodu, Thursday, the affected communities under the aegis of Ife North Progressive Presidents, appealed to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), to find solution to the blackout and restore electricity back to their towns.



They also appealed to the State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, to intervene in the matter, saying that the situation has subjected residents of the affected towns to danger.



Noting that different letters have been written to the concerned authorities, including the governor, the communities expressed sadness that they have not received any response.



Speaking with newsmen, the president, Yakooyo Progressive Union, Prince Oyebowale Adewale, Chief Julius Olaleke Ojediran, representing Asipa, and other leaders from different communities, said the blackout has given kidnappers and other criminals opportunity to carry out heinous crime in the towns.



According to them, “the blackout has encouraged stealing in the communities. At Asipa town, a shop was recently looted by the thieves taking the advantage to perform their bad act in the darkness.



“The total blackout has paralysed the economic activities in the local government. Those people using electricity to do their daily works find it very difficult to transact their business and this need urgent attention so that the society will not become desolate.”



Noting that some business owners have run into debts as a result of the blackout, the communities said, “if IBEDC does not want any problem in the local government, positive action must be taken on time.”



Meanwhile, students of tertiary institutions and secondary schools, tripped out with banners of various inscriptions such as “Governor Oyetola, Come To Our Aid,” “IBEDC is Paralysing Our Economy in Ife North,” “We Say No To Darkness,” “IBEDC, Bring Back Our Light,” among others.



The students, led by Aduragbemi Ogunlola, urged the IBEDC to take urgent steps at restoring the electricity before it lead to mass mobilization for protest.