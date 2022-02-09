Osun community declares curfew over ritual killings, robbery



Students of Osun state polytechnic, Iree, have been warned to desist from late time movement in the town.



The Aree in Council, in conjunction with the various security organs in the town, have declared a dusk to dawn curfew in Iree town.



The curfew which runs between 10.00p.m and 6.00a.m. was put in place to stem the tide of ritual killings, armed robberies, kidnappings and other forms of insecurity prevalent in the town.

A statement signed on behalf of the Registrar of the polytechnic by J. A. Fadeji, advised the students and staff of the polytechnic to ensure compliance with the curfew.



“All members of staff and students resident in Iree town are strongly advised to comply with the directive of the Aree in Council and the security agencies in respect of the curfew and stay in their respective houses during the hours declared for the curfew.