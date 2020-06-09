Osun correspondents laud dep gov over CPS

The Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Osun state, Tuesday, described the appointment of one of their members, Olaniyi Ajibola, as the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Mr Olugboyega Alabi, as “deserving and commendable.”

A release by the secretary of the correspondents’ chapel, Lateef Dada, lauded the deputy governor, saying the appointment confirmed the recognition of the contribution of the impact of journalists in the state.

According to the release, Ajibola was the chairman of the Correspondents Chapel until his appointment by the deputy governor.

The release assured the government of the competency and capability of Ajibola to serve in his new office excellently.

“We have carefully looked at the appointment and we concluded that it is deserving.

“From our findings, the appointment of Ajibola was as a result of his competency, personality and integrity that attracted the deputy governor.

“We consider it as a rare privilege to have our member in the government of Osun state. It really shows that our contributions are well recognised and we shall continue to reciprocate the gesture.

“However, with his integrity unshaken, his name unsoiled and his ability to cope in any situation he finds himself, we are very confident that he would be a good representative of the deputy governor in the media and vice versa.

“We have no doubt that the appointment of Ajibola will further cement the existing relationship between the government and the media without affecting the social responsibility of presenting news in an honest and balanced manner,” the statement said.