Osun: Court jails 6 for murder, possession of human parts



An Osun state magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, Tuesday remanded six persons for alleged murder and unlawful possession of human parts.



The defendants, Ifaseun Afolabi (40), Ifadare Afolabi (38), Badmus Shakiru (29), Adeleke Kabiru (38), Oloyede Maruf (39) and Oseni Mukaila (32), were arraigned by the police on six count charges of conspiracy, murder, unlawful possession of human parts, among others.



The prosecutor, Mr. Idoko John, told the court that the defendants conspired to kill one Fasesan Okunade, cut of his head, and thereby committed offences.



The charge sheet reads in part: ‘that you Ifaseun Afolabi, Ifadare Afolabi, and others now at large, on the 24th day of May, 2021 at about 9:30pm at Ikirun in the IkirunMagisterial District, sitting in Osogbo, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit a felony to wit: Murder and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 324 of the Criminal Code cap. 34 Vol.II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.”



They were also alleged to have conspired to commit a misdemeanor to wit misconduct with regard to corpse and unlawful possession of human parts and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 517 of the Criminal Code cap. 34 Vol.II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.



The prosecutor alleged that the defendants interfered with the corpse of Fasesan Ayoade by cutting off his head an other body parts into pieces and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 242 of the Criminal Code cap. 34 Vol.Il Laws of Osun state of Nigeria, 2002.



The other defendants pleaded not guilty, but the plea of the first and second defendants were not taken due to the magnitude of the murder charge pressed against them.



Counsels to the defendants, K. A. Adepoju, Chief A. O. Olodo, Taiwo Awokunle and Olugbenga Awoyemi, urged the court to grant them bail in the most liberal term.

However, Magistrate A. O. Daramola, denied them bail and directed the counsels to file formal application for the bail.



Magistrate Daramola ordered that the defendants be remanded in Ilesa correctional centre and adjourned the case to August 18, 2021 for re-arraignment at Ikirun Magistrate court.