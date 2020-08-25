Osun: Court remands woman for allegedly pouring acid on her husband



A Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state, Tuesday remanded a 44-year-old woman, Olawuni Adetoro, in prison custody, for allegedly pouring acid on her husband, Olawumi Michael.



Though, reason for the action allegedly taken by the woman was not stated, the police prosecutor, Mr. Fagboyinbo Abiodun, told the court that the defendant committed the purported crime on September 12, 2017 at about 1:00am, at prime area, Osogbo.



The prosecution alleged that the defendant and other one, (now at large) did unlawfully cause grievous harm to their victim, Michael.



He alleged that the defendant did unlawfully wound the victim by pouring substance suspected to be acid on his body to the extent that he sustained many injuries all over his body.



According to the charge sheet, the alleged crime is punishable under section 516, 335 and 338 of the criminal code Cap 34 Vol ll, law of Osun state, 2002.



The defendant pleaded not guilty to the three count charges preferred against him by the police.



Defence counsel, Mr. Okobe Najite, urged the court to grant his client bail, promising that he will not jump bail.



But, the prosecutor opposed the bail application, noting that the victim is yet to recover, and granting the defendant bail may jeopardize the prosecution of the case.



He added that the defendant has absconded since 2017 and granting her bail will give him opportunity to run away again.



Magistrate Abayomi Ajala thereby ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ilesa correctional center and adjourned the matter till September 8, 2020 for ruling on bail.

