Osun: Court sentences 53 to community services for violating face mask order



A Magistrate’s court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state, Tuesday sentenced another 53 people to two hours community service for violating COVID-19 protocol ordered by the state government.



The Osun state Joint Task Force, Tuesday arrested 60 violators in the state capital, Osogbo for not wearing face mask.



One of the violators who was pregnant and two that are ill were discharged while four suspects could not be produced as they were said to have run away.



The state counsel, Mr Adekunle Adeniyi, told the court that the convict did conduct themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by not following the laid down guidelines in respect of Covid-19 pandemic.



Adekunle said that the offence contravened the provision of section 249(d)(3) of the criminal code, law of Osun state, 2002.

All the convict pleaded guilty to the charge of breach of peace preferred against them.



Their counsel, Okobe Nagite, prayed the court to caution and discharge all the convicts, noting that they are all remorseful.



But, Magistrate Abayomi Ajala, cautioned and discharged Olagunju Bukola who is pregnant, Nafisat Raji and Olagunju Tolulope, because of their health condition.



He subsequently pronounced two hours community service for the convicts.



The Magistrate also added two hours to the terms of one Ajewole Siju or to pay option of fine of N2,000 for resisting arrest and assault Mrs Fadare Grace, a member of the NCDC task force.



The state had Monday arraigned 102 for the same offence.

