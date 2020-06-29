Osun: Court uphold dethronement of Falabi, announces new Akire



An Osun state high court sitting in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area, Monday, held that Oba Olatunde Falabi, has no legal right to occupy the seat of Akire of Ikire, that he has been occupying.



Prince Tajudeen Olanrewaju of Aketula ruling House had filed a suit against the installation of Falabi on the ground that he was not entitled to the throne as at the time he was installed based on the 1958 Akire Chieftaincy Declaration.



Justice A. B. AbdulKareem in his judgement on Monday held that 8th Defendant’s Ruling House – Aketula Ruling House is entitled to succeed Oba Oyegunle and not Falabi.



The Plaintiff – Oba Olatunde Falabi, filed the suit alleging that the governor invited him to Osogbo in the presence of Attorney General and Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs on the 15 day of April, 2014 notifying him of his dethronement by the Supreme Court.



He said the government at the meeting promised to arrange a comfortable accommodation for him in another town of his choice with huge sum of money to maintain his life for the rest of his years as they wants the dethronement to be peaceful.



The Plaintiff also maintained that he has not committed any offence warranting his removal and consequently sought for declarative reliefs and injunctive reliefs from removing him as Akire of Ikire.



But, the state government stated that no such meeting took place.



Justice AbdulKareem held that the plaintiff failed to prove that any meeting was held and also held that Oba Olatunde Falabi has no legal right to succeed Oba Oyegunle and to continue to remain in office as the Akire of Ikire.



The Judge maintained that the 8th Defendant’s Ruling House – Aketula Ruling House is entitled to succeed Oba Oyegunle.

