Osun election tribunal resumes, grants PDP substitution order…lead

The reconstituted election petition tribunal for Osun State governorship election resumes yesterday and granted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, order of substituted service and forensic inspection of the materials used for the polls.

The Tribunal headed by Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo was constituted following the dissolution of the 3-man panel last week. The other members of the 3-man panel of judges include Justice Justice Peter Chudi Obiora and Justice Adeboye Ayinla Gbolagunte.

Nathaniel. O. Oke, (SAN), counsel to the PDP and Senator Adeleke, had approached the tribunal with three prayers which contained “order of this honourable tribunal granting leave to the petitioner/applicants to file and move this application before the pre-hearing session.

“An order of this honourable tribunal granting leave to the petitioner/applicants to serve the petition, court orders, hearing notices and all other processes already filed and to be filed in this case on the second and third respondents through substituted means by pasting the said petition, court orders and hearing notices and all other processes already filed and to be filed in this case on the notice board of this honourable tribunal.”

“And for such further order or orders as this honourable court may deem fit to make in the circumstances of this case.”

Similarly, the petitioner also prayed the leave of their forensic experts to scan and obtain Certified True Copies (CTC) of the materials used for the conduct of the governorship election and the rerun exercise.

According to Oke, the second application was to seek the leave of the tribunal for the purpose of scanning and obtain Certified True Copies (CTC), of the materials used for the election in September 22nd, 2018 and the rerun of September 27 which would be useful as the tribunal continue sitting.

Delivering the ruling on the orders sought by Adeleke and the PDP on behalf of the tribunal, Justice Peter Chudi Obiora said “upon reading the motion paper, affidavit in support sworn to by Edmund Biri Omini dated 17th October 2108 and written address filed therein on behalf of the applicants and after hearing N.O.o Oke with Niyi Owolode, Edmund Z, Biriomoni, Wole-Jimi Bada, Esq, A.O. Oladele esq., TJ. Oke Esq. A. I Adetayo Esq. A. A Odumosu Esq and O Mabekoje, learned counsel for the applicant, it is hereby ordered as follows.

“That accordingly, we hold there is merit in this application, consequently, we hereby ordered that the petition, court orders and hearing notice shall be served on the second and third respondent by pasting the aforesaid processes on the notice board of the tribunal and same shall be deemed ate proper service on the said respondents. 1st (INEC), Gboyega Oyetola (2nd) and third (APC).”

The court, however, granted the two applications with a caveat that there must be two observers respectively from the other respondents to serve as mere watchers or lookers while the inspection of the material last.

Stakeholders insist Ajadi wins Kwara South primaries

All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Kwara South senatorial district of Kwara state, have urged the party national secretariat to declare Senator Sulaiman Makanjuola Ajadi the winner of the primary election in that zone.

The stakeholders said in Ilorin yesterday that Ajadi scored the highest votes in the primary and should therefore be declared the winner.

Also, the stakeholders noted that only Ajadi has what it takes to defeat the PDP’s candidate, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, in the election.

Comrade Abdulrahoof Bello, the group’s spokesman however lamented that some lamented that certain desperate persons working for the ruling PDP in the state, had allegedly up the name of another aspirant claiming the fellow was the winner of Kwara south senatorial ticket.

“This is no doubt, a grand plot to soften the ground for Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of the PDP, who is an Igbomina man from Ifelodun local government area with over 70,000 prospective voters.

“By simple logic, APC nomination of another person other than Senator Ajadi might be a wrong decision and a political misadventure to ensure that a very unpopular candidate is fielded by APC to make the election a walkover for the PDP candidate in the 2019 election just as it happened in 2015.

“Incidentally, Senator Ajadi is from the same district in Ifelodun local government area to tackle the PDP’s flag bearer. From empirical evidence, Senator Ajadi is a grassroots politician with a progressive credentials and legacy of performance across the seven local government areas in Kwara south.

“We call on the APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, members of the national working committee,the national leader of our great party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and every member of good conscience to take a dispassionate look into the merits in this matter in the collective interest of the party, in view of the peculiarities of Kwara state”.

